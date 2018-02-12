Valentine’s Day manicures that we’re head over heels in love with
The day of love is fast approaching, and our mass preparation has begun.
From gift buying to restaurant planning, for many no stone goes unturned on Valentine's Day.
So why not go all out this year, with a romantic manicure, inspired by the day of love?
Sure look, even if you're single AF (guilty), it is always nice to be on trend, right?
So if you are getting your claws done this week, have a look here for some inspiration.
1. Simple little hearts.
2. Polka dots of love.
Nails Nails Nails #nails #nailart #gelish #gelishnails #shellac #shellacnails #cnd #gelnails #nailart #valentinesnails #valentinesday #nailstagram #picoftheday #nail #sidcup #bexley #kent #welling #bexleyheath #orpington #eltham #bromley #followforfollow #follow4follow #like4like #likeforlike #dartford #erith #nailsofinstagram
3. Heart tips!
Mani's is where the heart is, spread the LOVE this Valentines Day! Plates – Holy Shapes 14⠀ Polishes – Femme Fatale #MYL #moyoulondon#lovenails #elegantnails #amazingnails #valentinesnails #notd #nailsoftheday #nailart #naillove #ignails #cutenails #instanails #nailsofinstagram #prettynails #nailfashion #nailfun #simplenails #stampingnailart #valentines #nailpictures #beautydeals
4. Loads of love for these beauties.
Ostatnie serduszkowe zdobienie/ Last nail art with valentines heart #walentynki #walentynki2018 #valntinesday #walentinesday #nailart #nailstoinspire #paznokcioweinspiracje #heart #heartnails #serca #sercanapaznokciach #nailartclub #nailartaddict #nailartdiary #nailsdid #nailsdesign #nailsoftheweek #nailswag #redandwhite #paznokcie #lakiery #lakierdopaznokci #nailpolish
5. How cute are these?
6. We love these blue bad boys.
7. Holographic hearts for the WIN.
8. Okay, these are our faves.