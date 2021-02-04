Valentine’s Day Dessert: Easy coffee chocolate mousse recipe

If you’re looking for a delicious, fool-proof dessert option for Valentine’s Day, then you really can’t go wrong with this luscious coffee bean chocolate mousse recipe.

Since we’re all in lockdown thanks to the global pandemic, going out to celebrate like you usually might, is no longer an option; instead everyone will have to celebrate the day that’s in it from the comfort of their own home.

That’s why this recipe is so great — it’s the perfect make-ahead option to take the stress out of the night itself, and it’s sure to impress any dinner guest.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

170g Bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

3 large egg yolks

60ml olive oil

3 tbsp premade coffee

¼ tsp salt

2 large egg whites

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

50g granulated sugar

Coffee beans, for garnish

Method:

Put the chopped chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring each time, until melted and smooth.

Whisk in the egg yolks, olive oil, coffee and salt until well blended.

Beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar until frothy.

Add the sugar and continue beating until the mixture forms soft peaks.

Fold about one-third of the egg whites into the chocolate mixture until no white streaks remain.

Gently fold in the remaining whites until well combined.

Spoon the mousse into espresso cups, dividing evenly.

Refrigerate until well chilled, at least 4 hours or overnight.

Garnish with coffee beans if you like and serve immediately.