Pippa Middleton is reportedly pregnant with her first child

It has been reported that Pippa Middleton is expecting her first child. The Sunday Express stated that The Duchess of Cambridge's sister has recently shared the joyous news with her family and friends.

A source told the Sunday Express, "When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed."

Kate was the second person to find out about her sister's pregnancy. The source said that the soon to be mum-of-three "could not have been more delighted" for her younger sister.

“Naturally, big sister Kate and parents, Carole and Michael, were the first people she told — James aside — and they could not have been more delighted," they added.

Pippa and James tied the knot in the May of 2017. The source said that the couple have always wanted to have children, "They have made the most of their first few months of marriage and felt the time was right to expand their family.”

It is understood that Pippa will welcome her first child in the autumn time.

Huge congratulations to Pippa and James!