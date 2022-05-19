Upgrade your haircare routine with the new OGX Haircare range

Summer is right around the corner and let’s be honest, we’d all love to be on a tropical island soaking up the sun but that’s just not possible for everybody.

But, we’ll do anything we can to help us feel like we are on a sunny holiday somewhere far away when in reality, we’re just at home. Now I know you’re wondering how on earth can I do that, well, did you know that smell is the strongest sense in the human body? Meaning that if you smell a certain scent, it can transport you somewhere else, whether it’s through memory or your imagination.

If you were to imagine yourself relaxing on a sunny tropical island, what is the one smell you would think of? Coconut of course! With OGX Haircare, you can enjoy the beautiful smell of coconuts that will last all day.

OGX Haircare are renowned for their extensive range of amazingly fragrant shampoos, conditioners and conditioning treatments so whatever your hair needs, OGX Haircare has.

They have now created a shampoo and conditioner that will not only bring total nourishment to your hair which will leave it soft and shiny, but will keep that gorgeous scent of coconut last with you all day. The OGX Nourishing+ Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioner duo is infused with coconut milk, whipped egg proteins and coconut oils in rich, creamy formulas that help to add strength, elasticity, hydration and balance for healthy-looking hair.

As they are created with gentle formulas, they are suitable for sensitive scalps and a range of hair types, including normal hair and hair that is dry, damaged, prone to frizz and also colour treated hair. What’s not to love?

The OGX Haircare range was created by a hairdresser over a decade ago and features salon quality, pH balanced and sulphate free surfactant formulas for gentle cleansing with more shine, less frizz and long-lasting smoothness.

This gentler washing leads to better hair results and also helps to reduce split ends and provide long lasting scalp moisturisation.

Whichever style you want to wear in your hair, from beachy waves to braids to sleek ponytails, the OGX Nourishing+ Coconut Milk range inspired by the tropics will give you great looking hair that smells incredible.

OGX Shampoos and Conditioners retail at €9.89 RRP* each, available from Tesco, Dunnes Stores and pharmacies nationwide.

* RRP only, retail pricing at the sole discretion of the retailer.