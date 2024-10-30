Unleash your senses: Nerds Gummy Clusters debut in Ireland!

Run, don’t walk – Nerds fans all over Ireland will be thrilled to hear that the hugely popular sweet brand’s iconic product, Nerds Gummy Clusters, will be hitting shelves nationwide in the coming weeks.

Nerds Gummy Clusters combine the popular texture of gummy sweets with a coating of tangy and crunchy Nerds, delivering a multi-sensorial experience, which has amassed a cult-like following in the US since it launched in 2022.

Since 1983 Nerds has built its fame as a fun and quirky candy brand, with perfectly imperfect shapes that are better together! The range includes the classic Nerds Rainbow Flavour Theatre Box, the Nerds Dual Chamber Box in two delicious flavour variants; Watermelon & Cherry and Grape & Strawberry, as well as Nerds Ropes; a crunchy and gummy string of tangy and sweet flavours, which have already proved a massive hit here in Ireland.

With Nerds Gummy Clusters, you can enjoy two flavour varieties, Fruits or Berries, in a single serve 45g bag, perfect for that on-the-go treat or a 113g sharing bag, ideal for fun times with friends, parties or movie nights in.

This wonderful news for Nerds fans in Ireland comes as Fox’s Burton’s Companies UK (FBC UK) enters a new partnership with Ferrara, to be the sole importer of Nerds candy in the UK and Ireland.

Ferrara is now the world’s number one candy business having driven the largest amount of growth in sugar confectionery in the US market over the last year and sees this move into the UK and Ireland with FBC as an exciting opportunity to continue to delight and grow the Nerds fan base

Nerds Gummy Clusters and the wider Nerds range are available in Dunnes Stores And Tesco nationwide, with more stores coming soon.