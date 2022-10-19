Una Healy teases a possible future reunion for The Saturdays

Una Healy has opened up about the possibility of a reunion for The Saturdays!

The singer has recently been promoting her latest single, This Is Your Life. Una has pursued a solo career since she and her fellow The Saturdays bandmates – Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge, Mollie King and Vanessa White – decided to take a hiatus in 2014.

Almost inevitably, Una has been asked about the likelihood of a reunion of the girlband. In response, Una has delivered some good news – she would never rule out the possibility of performing with her former bandmates once again!

Speaking to The Sun, Una said, “I would love to do something with the girls again. I’m ready for it, any time.”

“If the phone call came to say, ‘You’re going back on tour in six months’, I’d be like, ‘Yes, absolutely, bring it on’”, Una exclaimed.

The 41-year-old also admitted that she would be open to any form of reunion, even if all five members could not commit to it. “It would be best if it was all five. We always said that, if we were ever going to do anything again it would be very important that it’s all five of us,” Una shared.

“But if everybody isn’t on the same page and there is one that doesn’t want to do it or isn’t feeling it, they shouldn’t be forced into it,” she added.

Una went on to explain that the conditions have to be right for a reunion to be successful. “It is possible to do it without one member but I think if it was two or three, I don’t think The Saturdays would be The Saturdays,” she noted.

“If there was one that didn’t want to, we wouldn’t force them into it and it’s their decision, but it would be so lovely if it was all five of us,” she hoped.

Una’s comments come a year after her bandmate, Rochelle Humes, admitted that she would struggle to “ever imagine doing that again”, referring to The Saturdays. The 33-year-old has a busy work schedule, with different co-hosting duties on popular shows such as This Morning and The Hit List, a music game show that she presents with her husband, Marvin.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a reunion of The Saturdays at some point in the future!