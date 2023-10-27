Tyson Fury speaks out about missing birth of seventh child

Tyson Fury has spoken out about missing the birth of his seventh child with his wife Paris.

Tyson and Paris’ seventh child, a baby boy named Rico, arrived into the world last month.

As the boxer has been preparing to fight UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, Fury explained that ‘things have to be sacrificed’ in order for him to train for the event.

While chatting on Good Morning Britain earlier today, the 35-year-old was asked by host Kate Garraway, “As you say, you have been training for this, very very hard, to the point when you even missed the birth of your seventh child. That must have been a blow?”.

Tyson explained, “Yes that's correct but daddy has gotta do what daddy's gotta do, you know”.

“Bills have to be paid, things have to be sacrificed and Paris understands that when I am in camp, I can't be there all night at the hospital”.

Although he wasn't there to witness Rico’s birth, the dad-of-seven revealed that he saw his wife and their newest addition shortly after he was born.

Fury said, “But I got to see him early hours in the morning when they were born so that's all fantastic”.

When previously opening up to OK! about Tyson missing Rico’s birth, Paris admitted, “Usually he’s there by my side, but he had to bail out because he’s fully immersed in training at camp”.

“He was there until a few hours before Rico was born. Things were going quite slowly, so it seemed like the baby wasn’t going to come until the next day”.

Paris then explained, “Tyson left and my mum came in, she was my second birthing partner. His dad came in and saw him soon after”.

As well as having Rico together, Tyson and Paris are already proud parents to 14-year-old Venezuela, 11-year-old Prince John James, seven-year-old Prince Tyson II, five-year-old Valencia, four-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah and two-year-old Athena.