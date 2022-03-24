Two-month-old baby dies weeks after mother’s heartbreaking death

A two-month-old has sadly died just weeks after his mum passed away.

Danny Naughton was born on January 25 with his twin brother, Kai, to parents Paul and Emma Naughton. On February 27, the infants’ mother tragically passed away due to an illness.

The 25-year-old had given birth to the twin boys in Galway and a family member explained how they brought the young mother “joy beyond her wildest dreams”.

A notice said that “Danny will be very sadly missed and mourned by his loving Dad, Paul Morrisson and by his twin brother Kai, by his grandparents Pauline Naughton and Tom Heavey, his great-grandparents and members of the Naughton, Heavey, Morrison and O’Connell families.

Since hearing of the heartbreaking news, many people have been sharing their condolences with the family online, with one person writing, “Deepest sympathies at this very difficult time, thinking of Emma & Danny’s family and friends. Sending love and prayers to you all”.

Another wrote, “Condolences to the family at this hard and sad time. RIP angel your with mammy now, sleep tight you both”.

With a third adding, “So so sorry to hear about baby Danny, there are no words”.

Danny will repose at the Naughton family home in Oranmore, Co.Galway until March 26. The funeral mass will then take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception the next day. Emma’s months mind mass will also take place at the same time.

Baby Danny will be laid to rest alongside his mother after the ceremony.

Our condolences go out to Danny’s family at this hard time.