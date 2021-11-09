Two juveniles have been charged following Howth Dart Station attack

Two juveniles are to appear in court today following a horrific incident which took place at Howth Dart station this past April.

The disturbing incident occurred on April 1, 2021 at approximately 9pm. As seen via CCTV footage which had been circulating on social media, a group of teenage boys attacked various young girls running to get onto the Dart at Howth station. The footage appears to show that these girls were lunged at and kicked.

In an effort to avoid the group of teenage boys, one of the girls tripped and fell down in between the platform and the Dart which had stopped to take on passengers.

Thankfully, the Dart driver was alerted that something was wrong by an onlooking security guard and other passers-by who helped the 17-year-old girl out from the tracks before the Dart took off.

A few weeks after the incident occurred earlier this year, four male teenagers had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder under the Public Order Act, 1994. Gardaí also conducted a number of searches, seizing items such as bicycles and mobile phones.

In a statement released by the Garda Press Office today, they explain, “Following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gardaí have charged two male juveniles who were previously arrested in relation to an incident that occurred at Howth Junction Dart Station on 1st April 2021.”

These two male teenagers are to appear before Dublin Children’s Court this morning, November 9, the statement continues.

More to follow.