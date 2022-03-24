Two brilliant stage shows are coming to the Gaiety Theatre this spring

Calling all theatre lovers — the Gaiety Theatre are hosting two brilliant stage shows over the next few weeks and tickets are on sale right now!

Following its sensational sell-out run in October 2021, Willy Russell’s ‘Shirley Valentine’ will be returning to the beloved Dublin theatre with performances taking place from March 29 – April 2, 2022.

Theatregoers are encouraged to treat themselves to an evening of laughter and triumph, as Norma Sheahan, one of Ireland’s leading dramatic actors, breathes new life into Willy Russell’s effervescent and iconic character SHIRLEY VALENTINE.

Trapped in a dreary marriage and humdrum life, Shirley wonders when she lost her hopeful, youthful self. With no support from her demanding husband, snooty neighbour, or self-absorbed teens, Shirley resorts to full-blown (although somewhat one-sided) conversations with her kitchen wall.

So, when a divorced friend asks Shirley to go on a vacation to Greece, she bravely gathers what remains of her dignity and begins a humorous and uplifting voyage of rediscovery.

Shirley with ever-opening eyes, begins to see the world – and herself – in a different light… but will she ever go back to being “St Joan of the fitted units”?

Tickets from €19 (including booking fee) are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.ie.

Next up we have everyone's favourite kooky family, The Addams Family, coming back on stage in this spectacular musical comedy from the writers of multi award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, with music and lyrics by Tony Award nominated Andrew Lippa and starring Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing and The Rocky Horror Show) as Morticia.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She's fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Join them, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist! Featuring a live orchestra and extraordinary original score The Addams Family is sure to entertain whether you are 12 or 312!

The Addams Family is coming to the Gaiety Theatre from 5 – 9 April 2022. Tickets from €21 (including booking fee) on sale now from www.ticketmaster.ie.