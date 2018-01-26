SHEmazing!
Twitter has a lot to say about the lifting of Good Friday’s alcohol ban

In a milestone moment yesterday, the Dáil passed legislation which will allow pubs to serve alcohol on Good Friday.

For 90 years, pubs and off licenses have been barred from selling alcohol meaning that the good folk of this country have been forced to stock up on Holy Thursday with all the fervour of people facing a siege.

The decision to remove the prohibition after almost a century has, unsurprisingly, been the talk of Twitter since the news broke yesterday afternoon.

From suggesting the move could help facilitate the creation of new drinking games to drawing comparisons to the Repeal the 8th debate, the good folk in the Twitosphere haven't held back.

Take a look at these…

