‘The blessed smirk’: Last night’s episode of Derry Girls is trending

It's been three weeks, so if you don't yet consider yourself a die-hard Derry Girls fan, you need to take a long hard look in the mirror.

Having debuted on January 4, the show was an instant hit, but as one corker doesn't make a series, we held our breath and crossed our fingers that the following episodes would retain the same standard as the pilot.

But they didn't. They surpassed it. 

From the super-tight script and the laugh-out-loud one-liners to the pop culture references and the classic 90s soundtrack, there seems to be nothing about this show that Twitter isn't here for.

And we'll be honest, if we're not watching Derry Girls, we're reading about it.

