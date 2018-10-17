Twinning: Katherine Heigl shares preview pic of son’s cute costume

Katherine Heigl has shared the cutest Halloween snap of her and her son.

It appears that the mother-son duo are getting ready for the spooky celebrations a bit early this year.

The mum and little Joshua tried on their matching costumes to make sure they fit well, and Katherine couldn’t help but post a preview picture.

Her son looks darling in his green dragon costume, and his mum is all smiles in her pink version.

“‘Tis I, Mother of Dragons! Pretty clever right?!”

And baby Joshua is loving his costume as well, giving the camera an excited smile.

He is the image of his mother in the photo.

One fan commented: “He is sooooooo a mini you, Katherine Heigl. Oh my gosh, I have never seen a beautiful little child look soooooo much like his mum.”

“Very clever and absolutely adorable”, said another.

We love their matching ensembles. What a cute costume!

Maybe her daughters will get their favourite colour scales as well.

Katherine and her family have been enjoying their time on the ranch together, soaking up nature in all its glory and cherishing quality time as well.

“Ahhhhh! So happy to be home with my kiddos!” she gushed.

“Despite this rainy brisk day in Utah it is still totally and wholly magical, beautiful and heavenly on the ranch.

“I am deeply deeply grateful to be here surrounded by the glory of fall in the mountains and the abundant love of my family.”