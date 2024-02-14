TV star Lisa Cannon announces birth of daughter

Congratulations are in order for Lisa Cannon and her husband Richard as they have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world.

The television presenter surprised the public this Valentine’s Day morning by announcing her little one’s arrival.

Revealing that she gave birth to her daughter on January 22, Lisa shared the unique name she chose for her bundle of joy and the beautiful meaning behind it.

Cannon took to Instagram to share a collection of gorgeous photos of herself and Richard with their daughter at the hospital to her 28.9K followers.

Credit: Lisa Cannon Instagram

In the caption of the post, the Ireland AM star revealed that she and Richard named their baby girl Seren and shared details about their new arrival.

Lisa penned, “Richard & I are Tickled Pink this Valentines Day to announce the birth of our beautiful daughter; Seren Laura Cannon Keatley”.

“A Star Was Born on 22nd January 2024, on the stormiest of nights with the help of an amazing team of doctors & mighty midwives @nationalmaternityhospital thanks to them I safely delivered our precious daughter Seren Laura. Thank you to ALL at Holles Street Hospital, the brilliant consultants to the unsung angels in NICU for looking after us both”.

“‘Seren’ is the Welsh word for a Star & she certainly is the brightest star in the firmament. Laura, is in honour of my beautiful mother; a proud and noble name”.

Credit: Lisa Cannon Instagram

Cannon continued, “Seren came like a comet blazing her trail into this world she knew exactly how to make her Birthday Unforgettable & Serendipitous! I’ll spend my life loving her & being grateful for it”.

“We would like to thank our parents, families & incredible friends for all their Love, Kindness & Unwavering Support. You are our sunbeams & we love you all dearly”.

“‘Where there is great love there are always miracles’ … thank you to the Gods for shining their light on us. We are now truly blessed”.

Lisa closed off by sweetly adding, “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star. We love you infinitely…. Let our magical adventures begin Seren…Love Mum & Dad”.

Credit: Lisa Cannon Instagram

Many loved ones and famous faces headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Lisa and Richard.

TV presenter Angela Scanlon wrote, “Such gorgeous news Lisa & Richard. Sending love & congrats xxx”.

“Gorgeous news, delighted for you both and what a beautiful name xxx”, said model Holly Carpenter. Television host Glenda Gilson added, “Amazing Lisa and Richard – I’m so happy for you xx”.

Huge congratulations again to Lisa and Richard as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives.