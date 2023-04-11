TV presenter Laura Jackson welcomes birth of third child

Congratulations are in order for Laura Jackson as she has announced the birth of her third child, a baby boy, with husband Jonathan Gorrigan.

The TV presenter, best known for hosting Take Me Out: The Gossip, Freshly Squeezed and Ready or Not, revealed her bundle of joy has completed their family-of-five.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Laura shared a collection of adorable photos of her cradling her newborn, as well as her husband and children pictured with their newest family member.

Opening up about her homebirth in the caption of the Instagram post, Jackson also shared her latest arrival’s unique moniker, revealing his name is Nico Sunny Gorrigan.

She explained, “Last week we completed our party of 5. A different, special and very wonderful kind of Easter”.

“A birthing pool entrance, surrounded by our condiments in the kitchen at home – we finally said hello to the latest member of our family”.

Laura continued, “After an emotional and challenging pregnancy – I feel on cloud nine, totally overjoyed that he is finally here!”.

Credit: Instagram

“It’s not often that life takes a real pause, so we are savouring these truly special moments and toasting the new arrival the only way I know how – bottomless margs”.

A host of famous faces headed to the comments to flood Laura and her family with congratulatory messages.

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby wrote, “Aww congratulations… beautiful family and well done you… you did it!!! Super woman! Hugest love”.

“Congrats you superstar!”, penned former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton added, “Just beautiful”.

Laura went into more detail of her labour on her Instagram Stories and by sharing more intimate photos of her in the birthing pool, her son with his placenta still attached, and her husband blending her placenta after the delivery.

“11.40am he is born. Some time spent in the pool then he’s out with the placenta. Waiting for cord to white and then cut”.

Credit: Instagram

“Jons busy blending my actual placenta in my actual blender to put on the garden”, she added.

Laura announced she was expecting her third child in February of this year, after keeping her pregnancy “private for as long as possible”.

Jackson candidly revealed, “To be totally frank (and I have wondered how honest to be here) this has been the longest and most emotional 8 months. I have not felt myself from about 6 weeks pregnant”.

The couple are already proud parents to three-year-old Sidney and two-year-old Remy.