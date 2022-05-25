TV host Kathryn Thomas gets real about travelling with children

Television presenter Kathryn Thomas has opened up about the struggles of travelling with children as she returns to Ireland after a holiday in Greece.

The mum-of-two took to Instagram to share some snaps from her family holiday. It looks like the family had a great time by the pool, enjoying the beach and watching sunsets.

The 43-year-old captioned the post, “All good things must come to an end. 10 days of sun sea and @sani_resort_official. Travelling with kids is not always straight forward, it’s stressful, the packing, the getting there and back, the likelihood of someone getting sick, daily tantrums, ice cream come downs, teething, interrupted sleep patterns, a sh*t tonne of laundry when you get back… I could go on”.

She continued, “But the joy of finally being away altogether, switching off from work and plugging in to the most important people in your world is what it’s all about”.

“A first for us as a family of 4 and can’t wait for the nest. So many lovely moments and memories we’ll never forget”.

Friends of the Operation Transformation host rushed to the comments to agree with her caption and compliment her on the gorgeous snaps.

Fashion blogger Naomi Clarke wrote, “So true, but so worth it! X”.

“Beautiful photos”, penned model Rosanna Davidson, followed by UP Cosmetics founder Pippa O’Connor who added, “Beauties”.

Kathryn and hubby Padraig McLoughlin tied the knot in 2019 after being engaged for three years. The couple welcomed their daughter Ellie into the world in 2017 and had baby Grace in October 2021.