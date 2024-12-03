Tulisa speaks out after departure from I’m A Celeb

Tulisa Contostavlos has broken her silence after being voted off of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Last night, Tulisa became the third famous face to get eliminated from the show.

After leaving the jungle, the N-Dubz singer has now spoken out about her time in the series and revealed what she’s been up to since leaving camp.

On her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old posted a video of herself on her Stories to her 736K followers as she donned a green dress in her hotel room.

She said, “Guys I’m out. I’m showered, I’m fresh, I’m perfume sprayed and I’m with the family. I want to say thank you all so much for all your support. Honestly, you’ve been amazing”.

“I can see people stressing, ‘Why are you out so early?’, don’t worry about me, I’m fine. I’ve got chocolate, I’ve got pizza, I’ve got wine. I am living my best life”.

Credit: Tulisa Contostavlos Instagram

“Thank you all so much honestly, what an experience. I love you guys so much, thank you all so much for your support”.

Tulisa went on to admit, “Absolute hell but with a lot of joy and a lot of amazing memories. I’m really happy that I did it and I’m so glad that you’ve all got to see the real me finally”.

After her departure from the jungle, Tulisa did an interview for the I’m A Celeb Instagram page, where she revealed the first thing she wanted to eat was pizza and the first drink she wanted was wine.

The I Need You singer went on to explain, “The first jungle highlight that springs to mind is the fact that I was able to eat two huntsman spiders”.

“The first thing I’ll do is probably go check my phone and speak to my loved ones”.

She also confessed that the one thing she’ll miss most about the camp is the people, whom she described as her ‘new jungle family’.