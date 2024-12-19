Tulisa shares insight into leaving Australia early after I’m A Celeb

Tulisa Contostavlos has revealed an insight into her decision to leave Australia ahead of schedule, after being voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Following her exit from I’m A Celeb earlier this month, fans of Tulisa grew concerned when she removed all of her Instagram posts associated with the ITV show, and flew back home to the UK immediately. With each celebrity, it is customary for them to remain in Australia until after the end of the series.

At the time, the N-Dubz hitmaker answered fans’ worries on social media, posting a video message to explain that she felt “overwhelmed” and wanted to return to the comfort of her UK home.

Now, as she reflects on her time in the jungle, Tulisa has shared a further glimpse into her mental health, before and after taking part in I’m A Celeb.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 36-year-old explained the reason why she wanted to take part in the hit reality show.

“I had a lot of fear surrounding exposure, and I got to the point where I thought: ‘Am I holding on to this fear because of what people have done to me in the past? Am I letting other people change my perception of what my career is and could be?’ I didn’t want to feel that way any more,” Tulisa detailed.

The former X Factor judge then went on to confess that being the third celebrity to leave the jungle forced her to come to terms with her reality.

“I came out, still followed by cameras, all t**s and teeth, and it wasn’t until I was on my own that I felt this introvert-overload. I was hyperventilating, crying. It was too much,” she admitted.

Tulisa further noted that she still has doubts about her experiences with fame, as she concluded: “Is this about a fear I have of being in the spotlight? Or is the person I’ve become just not the kind of person that wants fame any more?"