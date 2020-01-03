Trying Veganuary? Boojum just launched a 100% plant-based dish

Mexican Burrito Bar Boojum has unveiled its plans to launch a new 100% plant-based dish this January, offering those conscious consumers participating in the increasingly popular Veganuary movement, a tasty, meat free meal choice.

The limited time only offering is a tasty Sweet Potato & Lentil dish packed full of nutritional goodness and is sure to be a welcome warming option on cold January days. Served with Pickled Onions, Guacamole and Vegan Sour Cream, this superfood dish delivers on the full flavour Boojum is famous for.

Launching this Tuesday, January 7, customers will be able to enjoy the new dish in their burritos, bowls or tacos in any of the brand’s 18 stores across the Island of Ireland.

While Boojum, due to its fully customisable nature, has catered to vegans since opening in 2007, the leading Irish fast-casual restaurant brand has been getting creative and experimenting with their menu over the last year. 2019 saw the launch of two limited time only vegan dishes, Mexican Spiced Butternut Squash and 3 Bean Chilli, the latter which has been reinstated as a permanent menu fixture due to popular demand, and some very vocal social media supporters.

Paul McCullagh, Boojum Marketing Manager said “We’re in tune with our customers and listening to their feedback, along with monitoring industry trends, it’s very clear that the demand for plant-based vegan meal options is increasing. We know within our own business, vegetarian meals are now our second most ordered dish. So continued menu experimentation and expansion, such as this new Sweet Potato & Lentil offering is vital for us to stay relevant and continue to satisfy customers.”

So whether you’re a vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian or simply giving Veganuary a go, Boojum’s new Sweet Potato & Lentil dish aims to make it that little bit easier, and a whole lot more interesting.