Try this delicious recipe for National Corn on the Cob Day!

Ahhh, delicious corn on the cob. One of the delights of summer and there's even a whole day dedicated to it! National Corn on the Cob Day takes place this Saturday, 11th June and whether eaten plain, buttered and seasoned to perfection, sweet summer corn just can't be beaten.

Pop it on the grill straight from the freezer and cook over a medium heat, turn occasionally until tender. Deliciously sweet on its own or season with your favourite toppings!

This recipe is guaranteed to put a summer smile on every face at the table.

Grilled Corn, Feta, Chilli & Basil Salsa

Serves: 4

Total time: 25 – 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 x bag Green Isle Corn on the Cob

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

150g feta cheese, crumbled

½ red onion, finely diced

1 red chilli, finely diced

1 bunch basil, roughly torn

2 tbsp olive oil

Juice of ½ a lime

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Place the required amount of Green Isle Mini Corn Cobs into boiling water. Cover, bring back to the boil and simmer for 6-7 minutes. Alternatively, you can also steam the corn if you prefer.

Drain and remove the kernels.

Toast kernels in a pan until golden then remove

Mix with feta, diced red onion, chopped chili, torn basil, salt, pepper, olive oil and lime juice.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

