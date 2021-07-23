Try these three new refreshing gin cocktails just in time for the weekend.

With summer 2021 filled with staycations, garden gatherings and intimate family and friend reunions, it’s the perfect excuse to enjoy the award-winning Dingle Gin, as part of the time-honoured gin and tonic classic, or shaken up as part of a refreshing summery cocktail.

Dingle Gin is a classic Irish gin that grows in stature year on year, from one of the most beautiful parts of Ireland situated on the Wild Atlantic Way in Dingle, Co. Kerry. Made with water from the distillery’s own well and infused with local botanicals such as rowan berries from the mountain ash trees, fuschia, bog myrtle, heather and hawthorn, it’s a true taste of the Kerry landscape and the ideal ingredient for any summer drink infusion.

Dingle Gin is delighted to share three summer cocktail recipes aimed at inspiring the hosts of those intimate family gatherings and summer BBQ get togethers this summer. From the garden garnish on the Kerry Lily to the citrus tang of the lemon juice in Ferriter’s Cove, there is something for every gin fanatic. And if the gin enthusiast in the group isn’t convinced to try a cocktail, you can never go wrong with the signature serve – Dingle Original Gin, served with large cubes of ice, a wedge of fresh orange and a sprinkling of juniper berries.

Ferriter’s Cove

What you need:

35ml Dingle Gin

20ml Raspberry Puree

10ml Elderflower Liqueur

20ml Lemon Juice

10ml Sugar Syrup

White Lemonade

Perfect Glass: The Highball

How to Create:

Shake ingredients

Strain into a glass full of ice

Top with White Lemonade

Garnish With: a lemon slice and raspberries

The Kerry Lily

What you need:

35ml Dingle Gin

35ml Cointreau

35ml Lemon Juice

Perfect Glass: The Coupe

How to Create:

S hake ingredients with ice

S train into chilled Coupe glass

Garnish With: f loating edible flower petals

Gin Smash

What you need:

50ml Dingle Gin

15ml Sugar Syrup

Handful of Mint Leaves

Perfect Glass: The Lowball

How to Create:

Add ingredients to Lowball Glass and muddle them together

Add crushed ice while stirring

Garnish With: a wedge of lime

Dingle Gin won the World’s Best Gin in 2019. Priced at €38.95 (RRP) per 700ml, Dingle Gin is available to purchase at www.DingleDistillery.ie and across independent off-licenses nationwide.