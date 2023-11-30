Try Insomnia Coffee’s new festive hot chocolate with a twist – fruit & nut!

There’s a nip in the air this week and there’s no better way to embrace the festive spirit than relaxing with a delicious hot chocolate from Insomnia. Renowned across the country for its decadent range of hot drinks, Insomnia Coffee has just launched its much-anticipated Christmas-themed hot chocolate menu.

A stand-out beverage on the festive menu is the Fruit and Nut Hot Chocolate. This flavour-filled, sumptuous chocolate wonder was created by the Insomnia Chocolatiers, a team of passionate hot chocolate fans who Insomnia HQ tasked to develop the ultimate Christmas hot chocolate. After much tasting, testing and deliberation, the Insomnia Chocolatiers decided the flavour combination of Fruit and Nut, along with Insomnia’s signature hot chocolate was the ultimate taste of Christmas.

This original creation is made with melted Belgian milk chocolate buttons, hazelnut syrup, grenadine syrup and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with dried raspberries and chocolate flakes for a festive finish.

Insomnia hot chocolate is made with the highest quality real Belgian chocolate, which gives the drink its delicious, smooth, creamy taste. This year, Insomnia Coffee continues the tradition of creating unique flavour combinations resulting in a fanfare of festive treats across their menu, including Gingerbread Latte and Cappuccino, Sticky Toffee Latte and Cappuccino, S’mores Hot Chocolate and Gingerbread Latte Icecap.

Leading up to the festive celebrations, Fiona O’Doherty, Head of Marketing, said, ‘Christmas is a great time to experiment with our flavours. We’re known for delicious beverages and sweet treats at Insomnia, and our decadent hot chocolate is a fan favourite. We were delighted to collaborate with our loyal customers (the Insomnia Chocolatiers ) to create the ultimate hot chocolate experience with our new Fruit and Nut flavour. We’re excited to hear feedback on the new flavour from our hot chocolate lovers nationwide, and we hope our customers enjoy all our festive menu has to offer.’

These festive favourites are now available in Insomnia stores nationwide. Visit here for more information.