‘Truly blessed’: It’s a boy! Blogger Lisa Jordan welcomes baby #3

Huge congratulations are in order for Cork blogger Lisa Jordan, who has welcomed a beautiful baby boy into her world. The mum gave birth to her son a month earlier than expected, but the duo are doing well.

Lisa gave birth to her little boy on August 2.

The mum-of-three announced the arrival of her little boy by sharing a photo from the hospital. In the photo, Lisa is cradling her baby boy. The mum is wearing a mask and her tiny tot is wrapped up in a snug blue and white blanket.

She wrote: "A month sooner than expected our Beautiful Boy made his way into our lives and instantly stole our hearts."

"My son. we love you so so much. We are truly blessed to now be a family of 5," she gushed.

"02/08/2020 #myson."

We couldn't be happier for Lisa. There's no doubt that her two adorable daughters- Bowie and Pearl- will be overjoyed to have a baby brother to look after.

We cannot wait to find out what name she picks for her little boy. There's no doubt his moniker will be just as cool as his big sisters'.