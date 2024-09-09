Trinny London debuts brand-new hydrating lipstick with 11 shades

There’s a new lipstick on the market that we’re obsessed with!

Trinny London has launched their newest product, named Just Joyous (RRP €32). The beauty brand, founded by makeover expert and entrepreneur Trinny Woodall, has created the new lipstick with effortlessness and hydration in mind.

Each shade of Just Joyous has buildable colour, intense moisture and a glossy sheen in one luxe formula. Created with skin-loving ingredients, this high-shine lipstick is powered by triple-action hyaluronic acid for constant moisture, replenishing biomimetic peptide for a plumper look, and moringa and maracuja oil to keep your lips nourished.

Trinny has designed this stunning lipstick in 11 brand-new shades, including the following:

Jessica – soft nude pink

Charlotte – light nude pink

Martha – soft rosy nude

Mitra – soft nude brown

Maria – fresh pink

Valerie – coral pink

Holly – fresh muted orange

Poppy – vibrant orange red

Paris – vibrant pink red

Faustine – deep fuchsia pink

Eden – deep berry

So, to spice up your makeup bag for the autumnal season, why not treat yourself? The Just Joyous (RRP €32) lipsticks are available to purchase now from Trinny London’s website here