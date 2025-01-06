Tributes paid as Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne dies aged 32

Tributes have been paid following the death of former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne.

The 32-year-old – whose real name was James Lee Williams – sadly passed away over the weekend, their publicist announced yesterday (January 5). The Vivienne’s cause of death has yet to be released to the public.

In a statement, publicist Simon Jones took to social media to confirm the heartbreaking news of The Vivienne’s passing.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warmhearted and amazing person,” he wrote at the time.

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career,” he continued.

Following the heartbreaking news, many of The Vivienne’s fellow stars have since been expressing their shock and sadness.

On her Instagram page, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage penned: “You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many.”

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt also shared a previous photo of herself with The Vivienne, as she wrote: “Doing any TV show or podcast and us finding out we were going to be on it together was always the best feeling for me, I would literally be buzzing to spend time with you. You will be truly missed and always loved my friend.”

The winner of Drag Race UK’s sixth series, Kyran Thrax, added: “I’m speechless. Rest in peace The Vivienne, the kindest heart and talent like we’ve never seen. The impact you made on, not just drag, but the world will never be forgotten.”

James was born in Wales, and chose the drag name The Vivienne as a tribute to fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. After winning Drag Race UK in 2019, The Vivienne came third on Dancing On Ice in 2023, and recently starred in the West End as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard Of Oz.