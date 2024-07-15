Trending designs for your perfect summer nails

Even though we’re in the height of the summer months, the weather just hasn’t been making us feel super summery.

One way we love to embrace our favourite season is by matching our nails to this time of year. Rather than sticking to the same colours all year round, there’s no better feeling than switching it up at the nail salon and experimenting with new designs!

If you’re looking for some inspiration on what designs you should get at your next nail appointment, check out the hottest trends for 2024 below.

Fruits

We love these fruity designs for the summer months. With a different fruit on each finger, you’ll always have a colour to match your outfit!

Aura

These stylish nails blend orbs of colour seamlessly into the background colour for a stunningly sleek look. Opt for a different colour on each hand for a brighter design.

Mermaid

Mermaid nails are a new favourite of ours! With a wet-look and added jewels, these designs are like works of art.

Rainbow French tips

A fun twist on a traditional French tip. With a different colour on each end, you’ll bring the summery vibes to every outfit.

Greece vibes

The perfect colour and pattern if you’re jetting off to Santorini this summer or simply dreaming of days by the beach.

Multicoloured

If you’re looking for a fun and unique nail look, why not opt for a different design on each nail! From solid lines to bold shapes, these nails are super on-trend.