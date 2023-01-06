Treat yourself to some new pyjamas with these gorgeous sets

Throughout the month of January, we always look forward to slipping into our pyjamas once we’re finally finished work for the evening. These dark winter nights can be a drag at times, and so it always warms our soul to have some cosy and cute PJs to snuggle into each night.

Now that it is officially 2023, you might be looking to revamp your nightwear wardrobe for the new year. After all, you deserve to have something lovely!

So, if you’re looking to treat yourself this month to a beautiful new set of pyjamas, then we have some amazing suggestions for you.

We have picked out a few of our favourite sets that are currently available from some of the biggest retailers. Whether you’re into silk or fresh cotton, muted or bold designs, we hope that there is a set in our list that you will fall in love with.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on, treat yourself:

Marks & Spencer Cool Comfort Cotton Revere Pyjama (RRP €39)

As far as we’re concerned, checked print will never go out of style – especially during the winter months! These grey pure cotton PJs from Marks and Spencer will keep you cosy throughout each evening, and the fabric even has ‘cool comfort’ technology to help those of us who struggle with overheating and night sweats. A win win! Available to purchase from Marks & Spencer here.

ASOS DESIGN satin celestial baroque shirt & trouser pyjama set in navy & cream (RRP €51.99)

We’re absolutely in love with these celestial PJs from ASOS! The navy print will suit every skin tone, allowing you to feel stylish all year round. The style of the pyjamas is also incredibly fashionable, with their wide leg trim, long wide sleeves and drawstring ties. Super chic! Available to purchase from ASOS here.

Next Supersoft Cosy Pyjamas (RRP €43.50)

Calling all lovers of pink! These super comfy pyjamas from Next will be right up your street. This blush pink check print is soft, girly and stylish, making it perfect for this time of year. Plus, with ribbed cuffs on the legs, sleeves and hem, this set will make you feel completely cosy throughout each night. You won’t regret this purchase! Available to buy from Next here.

Dunnes Stores Microfleece Pyjamas Set (RRP €10)

Yes, we know Valentine’s Day isn’t until next month, but there’s no harm in celebrating a bit earlier! We’re currently loving these gorgeously fleeced pyjamas from Dunnes Stores, with their adorable heart-shaped print giving us all of the romantic feels. Whether they’re just for lounging or sleeping, these PJs will keep you toasty and warm right up until V Day and beyond! Available to buy from Dunnes Stores here.

Chelsea Peers Satin Olive Bee Button Up Long Set (RRP €57)

We don’t know about you, but we’re always a sucker for anything with a bee print! This stunningly luxurious pyjama set from Chelsea Peers will brighten up your winter months with its bright olive shade. The bee print is absolutely adorable and gives us serious Bridgerton vibes. Plus, the fabric’s satin finish will have you sleeping comfortably each night. Available to purchase via Next here.

ASOS DESIGN smiley flower modal long sleeve shirt & trouser pyjama set in pink (RRP €52.99 – currently on sale for €37.09)

Lastly, we couldn’t resist including this joyful set from ASOS! These winter nights can often have us feeling quite gloomy, but these smiley pink flower PJs will undoubtedly bring some sunshine back into your life. The elasticated drawstring waist will ensure comfort, even if you’re feeling a little bit bloated! With this pyjama set, you’ll feel cute and cosy all year round. Available to purchase on ASOS here.