Treat your mum this Mother’s Day with an at-home afternoon tea

Afternoon tea is a fan favourite to treat your loved one for any special occasion, but not without a hefty price tag. We’ve comprised a list of everything you need for the perfect Mother’s Day surprise that won’t break the bank.

So if you want to treat your mum this Mother’s Day or are hosting a family get together for the special day, check out this list of everything you need for the perfect afternoon tea.

Starting off with a necessity to any afternoon tea, we have the sandwiches.

Why not go for a simple cheese and pickle or make it extra fancy with smoked salmon and cream cheese on soda bread. Don’t forget about the egg mayo!

Once the sandwiches are finished, Mum is sure to want a sweet treat! That’s where the scones come in.

Keep it simple with plain scones and butter or jazz it up with fruit scones topped with a layer of clotted cream and jam. Or is it jam first and then clotted cream? Whichever way you top your scones, they are essential for this feast.

Speaking of baked goods, an array of pastries will help draw the food portion of afternoon tea to a close.

Croissants, bakewell tarts, macarons, chocolate éclairs and Battenberg cake are just some ideas to add sweetness to the meal but the list is endless. Bonus points if you include your mum’s favourite cakes just for her.

There’s one final item we need to have to complete the afternoon tea and the name is in the title… TEA. Whether your mum is more of a breakfast or earl grey kind of woman, be sure to provide her with a plentiful supply throughout the meal. The real question for debate is Lyons or Barry’s? But maybe don’t bring that up on the day as we don’t want to start any arguments.

With the list complete, you now have everything you need to make this Mother’s Day extra special. Just remember to wash-up after yourself too so your mum can have a well-deserved rest.