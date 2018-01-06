Travis Scott FINALLY responds to questions about Kylie’s pregnancy

If you're anything like us, the mystery of Kylie Jenner' pregnancy has been driving you up the walls for weeks.

We felt sure that Kylie would reveal her baby news in the wake of big sister Khloe's amazing baby news, but alas, the wait for Kylie confirmation continues.

As Kylie has taken a side step out of the spotlight, and has refrained from sharing any snaps of herself on social media, it's boyfriend Travis Scott who has been fending off many of the pregnancy queries.

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:42am PST

The rapper has refused to comment on the matter and has remained seriously tight-lipped, but said more than usual in a recent interview with Billboard.

When discussing family, Scott was asked if he had spoken to his father about becoming a father.

His elusive response? 'Uh… for what?'

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Now, that's not exactly the response we were looking for, but much like his gf, he's clearly playing hard-to-get on the baby revelation front.

'There are these rumours that you’re dating Kylie and having a child with her…' the Billboard interviewer then asked.

'I don’t want to talk about that,' responded Scott.

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:25am PST

'They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.'

From Travis Scott's answers it would seem that the rumours arent true, but we've all seen those baby bump pictures…