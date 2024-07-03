Travis Barker says how relationship with Kourtney Kardashian began

Travis Barker has been reflecting on his relationship with his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tied the knot in May 2022 before welcoming their son Rocky into the world together in November 2023.

Travis is also a dad to Landon (20), Alabama (18) and step-daughter Atiana (25) from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Kourtney shares Mason (14), Penelope (11) and Reign (9) with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

While opening up about his and Kourtney’s relationship, Travis revealed how the pair’s friendship blossomed into romance.

Explaining that they got closer by exercising together, Travis told People, “It's one of the main reasons we were so close”.

“We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship – we were workout buddies forever”.

Barker went on to admit, “It was what started it all”.

Sharing more about their love of working out and wellness now that their son has arrived, Travis revealed, “We'll do Pilates together, we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out”.

“We're both really into wellness. I introduced her to matcha back in the day. She's introduced me to particular foods”.

The rockstar then confessed, “She's been great. It's amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness”.

Travis and Kourtney recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary after they got married in Portofino, Italy in 2022.

The lovebirds wrote sweet messages to each other online to mark the special occasion.

Barker said, “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life”, while Kardashian penned, “2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams forever with you @travisbarker”.

Travis recently praised Kourtney in a heartfelt tribute shared online, admitting ‘their children are lucky to have her’.

He stated, “Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash”.