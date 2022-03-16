Trailer: The Time Traveller’s Wife gets rebooted as series

By Tara Mahon

Our favourite best-selling romance novel, The Time Traveller’s Wife, will be remade into a television series.

The show will be based on the 2003 novel of the same name, written by Audrey Niffenegger. The 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana was also based on this same book.

Rose Leslie, who we all remember from Game of Thrones, stars alongside Divergent actor, Theo James. Leslie plays the wife of a man with a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel. James plays Henry DeTamble, the time traveller who must find his way home safely after each of his disappearing episodes.

The trailer shows how Claire (Leslie) struggles when she realises her husband has gone again. She says, “The bed sheets will go slack, or the shower will keep running, and you realise, he’s gone. He’s just a pile of clothes”.

HBO received the rights to adapt the novel into a mini-series in 2018. The series will have six episodes and is written by Steven Moffat, the writer of Doctor Who and Sherlock. It is directed by Primetime Emmy Award winner, David Nutter. In 2015, the director won the award for Outstanding Director of a Drama Series, for his contributions to Game of Thrones.

The exact release date has not been announced yet but it is expected to hit streaming service NOW and Sky Atlantic in May of this year.

We can’t wait for the series to drop but until then, check out the emotional trailer below;