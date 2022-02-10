Trailer: Jennifer Garner & Mark Ruffalo reunite for ‘The Adam Project’

Netflix have just dropped the exciting first trailer for The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

Three of our favourite Hollywood stars have come together for this futuristic phenomenon, which is sure to have us on the edge of our seats!

Set to land on Netflix this March, The Adam Project takes place after time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds) accidentally crash-lands in 2022, leading him to team up with his 12-year-old self and his late father (Ruffalo) on a mission to save the future.

Marvel’s Mark Ruffalo and Yes Day star Jennifer Garner reunite in this action packed film, playing the mum and dad duo. Of course tweens of the early 2000’s will remember fondly that Ruffalo and Garner also played love interests once upon a time, in the hugely popular film 13 Going On 30.

In fact, the pair celebrated the fact that they got to work together again around a year ago, while filming in Vancouver. “Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?” Mark adorably wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the pair, beaming at the camera.

Meanwhile, Jennifer shared the same snap to her own Instagram account, writing, “Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal.”

There’s no denying that The Ryan Project features an absolutely stellar star-studded cast, including the likes of Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy), Catherine Keener (Capote, Modern Love), Alex Mallari Jr. (Ginny and Georgia) with newcomer Walker Scobell playing Ryan Reynolds’ younger self.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Free Guy) and written by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee), T.S. Nowlin (The Maze Runner film series), Jennifer Flackett (Beverly Hills, 90210) and Mark Levin (Journey to the Center of the Earth).

The Adam Project is due to land on the streaming service in just a few short weeks — in the meantime, check out the very first trailer below;