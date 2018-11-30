Toy Show, 12 Pubs: 9 oh-so Irish signs that Christmas is on the way

Here on the Emerald Isle, you might not have three feet of snow outside or Christmas carollers knocking on your door, but that doesn't mean you're not in the festive spirit.

Whether it's begging your co-workers to turn off Christmas FM in the office or roaring your head off to Fairytale of New York in the pub, the Irish festive season has its own unique quirks.

In fact, a survey by One4All to celebrate the launch of their Christmas campaign revealed that watching the Late Late Toy Show is this country's favourite festive tradition.

Well, is there anything more Christmassy than watching some poor four year old get starstruck during her toy demo on live TV?

Here are just a few oh-so Irish things we all look forward to in the run-up to Christmas…

1. The Grafton St lights being turned on

Even if you don't hail from Dublin, a trip to the capital is always in order come Christmas.

2. Guessing which gaudy jumper Ryan's going to wear on the Toy Show this year

Last year he wore a selection of them, knitted for him by the grannies of Ireland.

3. Hearing Fairytale of New York for the first time on a night out

It's only acceptable in the week leading up to Christmas though.

4. The annual Brown Thomas Christmas windows

Remember the good ol' days when they were aimed at kids? Us too.

5. All of the hot alcoholic beverages

Mulled wine, hot whiskey, Irish coffee, Bailey's coffee… ALL.

6. The Christmas RTÉ Guide

Former esteemed cover stars include Marty Whelan, Miriam O'Callaghan and Dustin.

7. Your annual Twelve Pubs expedition(s)

There's the work one, the BFFs one, the one you end up on by mistake… but they all finish here:

8. Christmas FM launching again

November 26, people. Prepare for your commute to get a LOT more festive.

9. Your mam getting out the fancy tins of biscuits

USA, Afternoon Tea and (if you're lucky) the purple Cadbury biscuit tin.