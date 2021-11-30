Toy drive for children in Direct Provision this Christmas happening this Saturday December 4th

Christmas is the time of charity and giving. But so often, we get so wrapped up in our own mountain of Christmas shopping that it’s easy to forget that.

Christmas should be a time when charity and putting ourselves out there for others should be at the front of our minds, which is why toy drives like the one being held this Saturday are so important.

With over 2,500 children in direct provision this Christmas, it’s our responsibility to not only advocate for them, but to give them the best possible Christmas we can. This Saturday from 4-7pm you can help with the much-needed collection of Kids toys for Christmas presents for the 2,617 children in direct provision in Ireland.

Check out the above graphic to see the guidelines for the different age groups and then mark your gift for the age category that it’s for.

The drop off point is Pantibar on Capel Street, this December 4th, from 4-7pm. You can also donate at www.directprovision.org. Take a break from the frantic family Christmas shopping to think of those in need this Christmas who may be far from home, missing family and feeling hopeless. Gift a little Christmas magic this year as part of your Christmas shopping.