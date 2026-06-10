Decathlon’s Dad’s Day gifts for dads who are or who want to get active

Father’s Day falls on Sunday the 21st of June this year, which means the clock is officially ticking. If your dad, partner or the father figure in your life is the type who’d rather be outdoors burning energy than sitting still, a gift card or a box of chocolates probably isn’t going to cut it. The good news is that Decathlon has done a lot of the heavy lifting for you, with a seriously strong range of gear for active dads across golf, padel, fitness and hiking — and at prices that won’t have you hiding the bank statement.

Whether he’s a seasoned golfer who takes his handicap very seriously or a total beginner who just downloaded a padel app, there’s genuinely something here for every kind of active dad. And because Decathlon carries its own exclusive brands, you won’t find this stuff just anywhere — which makes it feel a little more considered than a last-minute Amazon order.

For the dad who lives for the golf course

If your dad has a weekly tee time booked until approximately the end of time, Decathlon’s golf collection is worth a proper look. It’s practical, performance-focused and covers everything from the basics right up to the bigger buys.

Everything you need for a great round on the course.

12 Pack Golf Balls — €10.00

10 Pack Golf Tees — €2.00

Golf Bag with Stand — €105.00

Green Short-Sleeved Polo Shirt — €16.00

Breathable Golf Glove — €11.00

Golf Chino Shorts — €21.00

3-Wheel Golf Trolley — €105.00

If budget is tight, a pack of golf balls and a set of tees will genuinely make any golfer happy. If you want to go all-out, the trolley and bag combination is the kind of gift that’ll get used every single week for years.

For the dad who’s obsessed with padel (or about to be)

Padel has absolutely taken off in Ireland over the past couple of years and there’s a very good chance your dad has either already caught the bug or is about to. Decathlon’s padel range covers everything from starter bundles to proper court shoes, making it a great shout whether he’s a beginner or already eyeing up a league.

Everything you need to get started on the padel court.

Adult Padel Racket & 4-Pack of Balls — €35.00 (bundle deal)

Padel/Tennis/Badminton/Squash Polo Shirt — €9.00

Breathable Padel Shorts — €26.00

Men’s Padel Shoes — €56.00

Padel Racket Strap — €4.00

Kuikma Padel Shoes — €105.00

The racket and balls bundle at €35 is an absolute steal as a standalone gift — and the polo shirt at €9 means you can easily bundle a few things together without it feeling like a stretch.

For the fitness fanatic and the outdoor adventurer

Some dads are all about the home gym grind. Others want to be out on a trail somewhere with a flask and a decent waterproof. Decathlon caters for both ends of that spectrum, and the price points are genuinely accessible.

Everything you need to build a solid home gym setup.

For the dad who trains at home or in the gym:

Men’s Crew Neck Fitness T-shirt — €5.00

Men’s Breathable Fitness Shorts — €10.00

10kg Hexagonal Dumbbell — €41.00

Resistance Bands Set (4 bands) — €37.00

Cotton Fitness Towel — €6.00

Folding Treadmill — €617.00

The resistance bands set is a brilliant mid-range gift that actually gets used — and if you’re pooling together with siblings for something bigger, that folding treadmill is the kind of thing he’d never buy for himself but absolutely would love.

A solid kit of hiking essentials for hitting the trails.

For the dad who’d rather be on a mountain:

1L Aluminium Flask — €10.00

50L Hiking Backpack — €30.00

Men’s Waterproof Hiking Jacket — €36.00

Men’s Trekking Trousers — €36.00

Hiking Cap — €15.00

Men’s Waterproof Walking Boots — €42.00

A waterproof jacket and a decent flask for under €50 combined is hard to argue with — especially in an Irish summer. The 50L backpack at €30 is the kind of thing any regular hiker will use endlessly.

All of Decathlon’s Father’s Day gifts are available in stores nationwide and online at decathlon.ie. Father’s Day is Sunday the 21st of June, so there’s still time to get something sorted.