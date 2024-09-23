TOWIE’S Tommy Mallet unveils documentary after ‘rollercoaster’ year

Tommy Mallet is set to release his own tell-all documentary after what he’s described as a ‘rollercoaster ten months’.

The former The Only Way is Essex star has admitted he’s going to reveal ‘the real truth’ in a documentary that will show his experience ‘from concept to court cases’.

The news comes after Tommy announced that he stood down from his role at his footwear line, Mallet London, towards the end of last year and then launched his new brand CTRNE, which is a crystal infused trainer brand, shortly after.

Now, Tommy has taken to Instagram to share a video to his 1.1M followers with a message that reads, “The past ten months have been a rollercoster.. ive not responded to storys sold to the press about me, we think thats grassy… we dont roll like that”.

“Instead we documented the whole thing start to finish, from concept to court cases, the real truth of my story.. Ego is the enemy”.

During the footage, Tommy, who is married to TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou, can be seen designing his new shoe line and having meetings before he explains, “I honestly feel like I've got a gift I need to share and it's not something I can just let go past”.

“So I'm telling you, if I have to lose it all to start again and show people I can do it again, just watch me. Watch me. I’ve not got one doubt in my mind that I’m about to change things forever”.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, “We don’t sell story’s to the media where we are from… so we decided to swerve our right to reply and film a documentary.. From concept to court rooms… Ego is the enemy, coming soon”.

Last week, the former reality star spoke more about having to deal with court cases as he shared a snap of a trainer from his new brand and confirmed, “Family…. On the 31st of October my court order is done…. Follow to see me absolutely blow @ctrne_world and get it all back the right way. Love and light people”.

When revealing he stood down from Mallet London in November of last year, Tommy stated, “On the 31st of October I stood down from my roll at Mallet London, the company I love and always will do, for many reasons, the main one being I feel it’s important to grow in life and not stay still”.

“I’ve done all I set out to accomplish with this brand, and I’m forever grateful for what I’ve learnt and who I’ve met along the way! I love you all involved (even the ones I’ve been in legal battles with) because without you I wouldn’t be who I am today and wouldn’t be prepared for what’s in front of me in my journey!”.