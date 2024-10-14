TOWIE’s Shelby Tribble & Sam Mucklow expecting their second child

The Only Way Is Essex family is about to get a little bit bigger!

Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple are already parents to their three-year-old son Abel, whom they welcomed together in November 2020.

Last night, the former reality stars took to social media to share the wonderful news of their baby joy. On Instagram, the couple collaborated on a joint post, choosing to share three snaps from their pregnancy journey so far.

The first image showcases a gender reveal ‘Oh Baby’ cake, along with a sonogram of Shelby and Sam’s second child. The remaining black-and-white images tease the couple carrying out their baby’s gender reveal with Abel, as they dig glasses into the cake to unveil either pink or blue icing.

“Baby Number 2 coming soon…” Shelby and Sam exclaimed in their joint caption, choosing not to share their due date for their little one.

Following their exciting announcement, many of the parents-to-be’s fellow TOWIE stars have been taking to their comments section to express their well-wishes.

“So excited to be an auntie again! Love you all,” replied Sam’s sister Billi Mucklow.

“Love you, so excited,” commented Chloe Meadows.

“The best news,” added Georgia Kousoulou.

Sam and Shelby first met on The Only Way Is Essex in 2018. After dating for several months, the pair finally confirmed that they were in a relationship in May 2019.

In May of the following year, Sam and Shelby delighted fans when they revealed that they were expecting their first child together. In November 2020, the couple became parents for the first time with the birth of their son Abel.

Last October, the couple shocked fans by reportedly going their separate ways. However, in March of this year, Shelby and Sam re-confirmed their relationship when they shared snaps of themselves together on a romantic holiday in Ibiza.