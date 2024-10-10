TOWIE’s Megan McKenna announces birth of first child

Megan McKenna is now a mum!

Congratulations are in order for Megan and her fiancé Oliver Burke as they have announced the birth of their first child.

The former The Only Way is Essex star shared the wonderful news of her little one’s birth on social media, confirming that she welcomed a beautiful baby boy.

Megan posted a heartwarming video to her 2.9M followers of precious moments with her bundle of joy to confirm her baby’s arrival and revealed the unique name she chose for him.

The sweet video shows snippets of Megan and Ollie cuddling with their son in the hospital, as well as clips from the reality star’s C-section labour.

She captioned the adorable post, “Landon Henry Burke. 07.10.24. 08.33 am. 9.2”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Megan and Oliver.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou wrote, “Awwwwwww congratulations”.

“Omg he’s just perfect ! Well done Mummy. you’re a star ! huge congratulations to you both xx”, penned Gogglebox star Lisa Baggs.

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan added, “Congratulations he’s gorgeous”.

Megan and Oliver announced that they were expecting their first child together back in April, alongside an emotional video of them finding out they were going to become parents.

After revealing her pregnancy, McKenna opened up about struggling with her fertility after sharing that she had been diagnosed with PCOS when she was younger.

At the time, Megan shared that she underwent IVF treatment and explained, “We spoke with our doctor & decided to freeze our embryos first & also have 1 implanted once my lining was at the right thickness & was nice and healthy”.

“After months of getting my lining good I went in for an egg retrieval. Everything went amazing we got so many eggs & Oli done his part. A few days later I started to get unwell & it turned out I had OHSS. Over hyper stimulation of my ovaries. Very painful & dangerous because my ovaries were HUGE!”.

The former reality star added, “A few months after getting myself better and fit!! We decided it was time to have our AAA embryo implanted! It was incredible. A month later when my lining was good we had our baby put in it was the most magical experience seeing it go into me being placed safely with embryo glue to make sure it sticks! & it did!”.