‘My best friend’: TOWIE’s Lydia Bright reveals she’s expecting a girl

by

Huge congratulations are in order for Lydia Bright who has found out she is expecting a baby girl. The TOWIE star confirmed the joyous news in an interview with Hello! magazine.

The mum-to-be said she'd be happy once her baby was healthy, "I wasn't bothered either way, girl or boy, but I do think that now I know it's a girl it's that little bit more special. She'll be my best friend."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on

The reality star gushed about the strong relationship they'll have, "Me and Mum are really close and I love our relationship – I'm hoping that me and my daughter have something just as special, just as strong."

The expectant mum knew exactly what she wanted to call her baby if they were a boy but she has yet to pick a name for her daughter.

She shared, "For girls I've got a list but there's nothing I'm really concrete about, but I've still got five months to figure out what name I'm going to give her."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on

Speaking about her daughter's wonderful news, Debbie Bright said, "I am the happiest person in the world."

Lydia will raise her daughter as a single mum after breaking up with her boyfriend of two years, Lee Cronin;

“It's been so hard keeping this a secret I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise. It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on

"I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted. 

 "I know this baby will be the best thing that has ever happened to me."

