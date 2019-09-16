‘My best friend’: TOWIE’s Lydia Bright reveals she’s expecting a girl

Huge congratulations are in order for Lydia Bright who has found out she is expecting a baby girl. The TOWIE star confirmed the joyous news in an interview with Hello! magazine.

The mum-to-be said she'd be happy once her baby was healthy, "I wasn't bothered either way, girl or boy, but I do think that now I know it's a girl it's that little bit more special. She'll be my best friend."

The reality star gushed about the strong relationship they'll have, "Me and Mum are really close and I love our relationship – I'm hoping that me and my daughter have something just as special, just as strong."

The expectant mum knew exactly what she wanted to call her baby if they were a boy but she has yet to pick a name for her daughter.

She shared, "For girls I've got a list but there's nothing I'm really concrete about, but I've still got five months to figure out what name I'm going to give her."

Speaking about her daughter's wonderful news, Debbie Bright said, "I am the happiest person in the world."

Lydia will raise her daughter as a single mum after breaking up with her boyfriend of two years, Lee Cronin;

“It's been so hard keeping this a secret I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise. It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me.

"I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted.

"I know this baby will be the best thing that has ever happened to me."