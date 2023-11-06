TOWIE’s Lydia Bright reveals exciting new career move

Lydia Bright has revealed her ‘dreams have come true’ as she celebrates a very exciting move in her career.

The former The Only Way is Essex star has announced an exciting career change as she reveals the front cover of her very first children’s book, titled Mummy and Me.

Lydia headed to social media to open up about the ‘passion project’ and explained the meaningful story behind the book, as it is based around her own experience of being a single mum.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old posted a snap of the front cover of her book to her 1.2M followers.

The cover depicts two elephants- a mum and daughter- sharing a hug with each other as they are dressed in matching yellow outfits.

Lydia captioned the post, “A dream come true. After four years working on this passion project today, I can finally reveal the cover of my first children's book, ‘Mummy And Me', illustrated by Jojo Clinch”.

“I started this journey when I was facing motherhood as a single parent, I was a little lost and in need of a distraction. That is when I started writing”.

The former reality TV star continued, “I discovered my set-up was to be very similar to elephants in the wild. So, this became the foundation of creating a story for my future daughter so she could feel represented”.

“Like the journey of motherhood, Mummy And Me is filled with magic, adventure, and a little bit of chaos”.

“It shares the beautiful bond between a mother and her child and the love that comes from family (whatever that looks like) Thank you so much to Jojo @mysmallfindings for your gorgeous illustrations that truly bring the story to life”.

Lydia closed off by saying, “To my whole team, thank you for believing in me and for all your hard work. I am so proud of what we have created. To my followers, thank you for giving me this platform and following my journey”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Lydia on her achievement.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright penned, “Aww congratulations”.

“Aww my girl we so proud of you. Can’t wait to read this to brody”, wrote TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou.

Presenter Denise van Outen added, “This is amazing! Congratulations Lyds. Love you”.

Lydia is mum to a daughter named Loretta, whom she welcomed into the world in February 2020 with her ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin.