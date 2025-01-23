TOWIE’s Lydia Bright posts update on daughter’s ill health

Lydia Bright has shared an important update on her daughter’s health.

Last week, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex revealed that her five-year-old daughter, Loretta, had been taken to A&E again with health concerns.

Now, one week on from her latest trip to hospital, Lydia has confirmed her little one’s diagnosis.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a lengthy written update on Loretta’s health.

“Loretta was diagnosed with both a lower respiratory tract infection and an infection of the upper respiratory tract. You may remember this isn't the first time we've had challenges with her breathing, and she's had a few hospital admissions over the past few years. Therefore, she will continue to be monitored and is now back on an asthma plan,” Lydia confirmed.

“Right now I am slightly hypervigilant and whilst I know I can't wrap Loretta up in cotton wool, I want to do everything I can to reduce hospital admissions. She has a hot, steamy bath every evening before bed. I try to minimise heating overnight as much as possible and I use a humidifier as soon as Loretta gets a cough, cold or tight chest,” she explained.

“If any of you have children who also deal with respiratory issues and have advice or tips, I'd be so grateful if you could share them with me. Thank you and I will also make sure to share the results,” the reality star concluded.

Last week, Lydia announced on Instagram that she had taken Loretta to hospital after her health had become "a lot worse”.

“I am just grateful that my little lady is now recovering in the children's ward after a very tough overnight in A&E,” she wrote at the time.

'I'm so thankful for the care this hospital has provided over the past couple of years, with Loretta's breathing issues and let's not forget the broken leg. We have been here a lot, praying for fewer visits in the future kid,” Lydia added.