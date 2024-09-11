TOWIE’s Lydia Bright ‘incomplete’ amid daughter’s new milestone

Lydia Bright has been opening up about her daughter’s latest milestone moment.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed her daughter Loretta into the world February 2020 with her ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin.

Lydia has now admitted she’s feeling ‘a little incomplete’ after her daughter’s new ‘bittersweet’ milestone as she starts her first day in primary school.

Speaking out to her 1.2M Instagram followers, Lydia shared snaps with her little one dressed in her new school uniform.

She captioned the post, “And just like that, Loretta went to big girl school. It’s so bittersweet. We were so ready to get settled back into a routine and Loretta was so excited to be reunited with lots of her nursery best friends”.

“Yet, the reality that she will now be away from me more than ever makes me feel a little incomplete. It all seems to have happened so quickly and my baby suddenly became a little girl overnight”.

The former reality star went on to admit, “I suppose it’s all part of the magical adventure of motherhood.

“Ps. I accidently got her uniform wrong on the induction day on Tuesday, hence the two different looks. We don't always get it right but it's those moments that add to the charm of the journey”.

Lydia’s mum, Debbie, commented on the emotional post about her granddaughter to say, “Like I always told you ….. a flick of an eyelid and she will be starting school then before you know it you will be looking for a secondary school, then driving lessons”.

“Every mother feels empty when they go home after dropping them off on their first day. Life passes us by, remember every single one of your first days like yesterday. And when your my age you will be saying exactly the same thing”.

Lydia recently revealed her plans to have more children in the future during a Q&A from her fans on her Instagram Stories.

When asked if she would like to expand her family further, Bright explained, “I come from a big family and I can’t imagine getting through life without my siblings. I LOVE being a mum and Loretta is desperate for a little brother or sister. I 100% see there being more children in my future. However, I am not in a massive rush at the moment”.