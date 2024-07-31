TOWIE’s Lauren Pope reveals ‘daunting’ side of being a single mum

Lauren Pope has been sharing advice for single mums.

The former The Only Way is Essex star announced that she and her businessman boyfriend Tony Keterman went their separate ways in November of last year.

The couple had been in a relationship for nearly five years and share daughters four-year-old Raine and two-year-old Leni together.

Now, Lauren has explained what the ‘most daunting’ part of being a single mum is at first while giving advice to others on social media.

Pope reached out to her 1.1M Instagram followers to ask her any questions in a candid Q&A.

When asked for advice about how to help a friend who recently became a single mum, Lauren replied with a picture of her daughters on the beach and said, “This is such a lovely Q to ask”, before confessing that going on trips with her little ones can be 'really daunting'.

“The little things really mean a lot, the checking in to see how they are, offering to pop over and just keep them company”.

“There are obvious practical things with the kids or around the house but also just inviting them out with you on family days and also holidays”.

Lauren went on to admit, “That’s a really daunting part at first and I’m sure they would appreciate having some company and a few extra pairs of hands on day trips and things like holidays”.

Earlier this year, the former reality star opened up about her experience as a single mum so far by explaining, “I'm no expert as I'm very much just learning as I go but I've found a few things have helped”.

“Try and find other Mums local to you that are in the same position, this was such a comfort and also a practical help, you can tag team each other, the kids have other kids to keep them entertained and no one will quite understand what your going through then another single mum!”.

Lauren added, “Also learn to pick your battles, I soon realised you can't win at everything and sometimes you just have to let things slide if it maintains some peace and brings you some calm, if you don't hold up your usual routine or the kids don't play ball it's not the end of the world”.