TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger shares update on daughter Larose’s health

Lauren Goodger has shared an update on her daughter Larose’s health, after she was taken to hospital.

Last night, The Only Way Is Essex star confirmed to fans that she was in hospital with her two-year-old daughter. On her Instagram stories, Lauren posted a snap of the hospital floor and wrote: “Didn’t think I’d end up in A&E tonight with my baby”.

Now, as her followers have been expressing their well-wishes to the toddler, Lauren has given a highly-anticipated update on Larose’s health.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old mum posted a photo of her sleeping daughter in her pram.

“Thank you everyone for messages. Larose has been holding in her [poo] for quite a few days (she has done this on and off for nearly a year) which then led to her not eating and drinking a lot to then nothing at all today and we have been up for 3 nights with her in pain,” Lauren wrote.

“I was so worried about her becoming dehydrated as all her lips went dry and she looked unwell and so scary for a mother when your child won’t eat anything even ice cream,” the reality star went on to admit.

“I rushed up there and it was traumatic, but she’s now been to the toilet with the doctors’ help, wasn’t nice but had to be done and now home trying to get her to eat and been given sachets,” Lauren explained.

“Fingers crossed now just doing the protocol! I took her on her own and got back early hours. Thank you for everyone asking,” she concluded.

In a later video clip, Lauren addressed her followers’ worries by stating: “I am so tired, like literally drained, but we’re home. Thank you everyone for your messages.”

She detailed further: “She’s eaten, she’s drunk, she’s had a wet nappy, that’s what we were waiting for. They would have kept Larose in, but I said, ‘Listen, she’ll be much better at home.’”