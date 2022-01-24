TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger announces pregnancy with baby #2

Cover Photo: New Magazine

Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger is going to be a mum again, as the 35-year-old has revealed that she’s now four months pregnant with her second child.

Six months ago, Lauren welcomed the birth of her first baby, a beautiful daughter named Larose, with her then boyfriend Charles Drury. Just two months later, Lauren fell pregnant again with baby #2, before her brief split from Charles in November.

While the pair had seemed to work things out, Lauren and Charles’ rocky relationship took a turn when Lauren found out that Charles slept with another woman during their break. “It’s been a rocky time and it’s been really hard for me. But I’ve got to focus on the pregnancy and the baby,” Lauren explained in an interview with OK! Magazine.

“Charlie’s really hurt me so I don’t know what the future holds. At the minute it’s all up in the air. We need to get a co-parenting schedule together.”

“I’m being strong and getting on with it. I’m excited about having another baby and if I’m a single mum then great. I’ll raise two kids on my own and it’ll be rewarding,” Lauren admitted.

This unexpected pregnancy wasn’t the only bit of news Lauren had to share though, as the new-mum also announced that her second child is going to be another baby girl!

After finding out this exciting news, Lauren said her initial reaction was “like, ‘Oh my God – she’s going to have a little sister.’ They’ll be really close and she’ll have all her old stuff. But I would have been happy with either.”

As this pregnancy was so much of a surprise though, Lauren admitted that she considered not keeping the baby. “We weren’t very careful and Charlie was really pleased, but being honest I was really in two minds about it,” she confessed.

“I was like, ‘I’m just getting myself back together – I’m going back to square one. Is this fair?’ You get real mum guilt, like, ‘What about Larose? She’s still a baby, she still needs me, I won’t be able to be there for her.’ A lot went through my mind which is why I’ve held out a bit longer until I’ve announced it.”

“Charlie was like, ‘I really want this baby.’ And I said, ‘So do I.’ I made the decision to go ahead with it and I’m so glad I did,” she added.