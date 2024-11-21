TOWIE’s Jess Wright shares moving tribute to late nan

Jess Wright has penned a heartfelt tribute for her late grandmother.

Jess’s nan, who appeared in The Only Way is Essex alongside her granddaughter and was known as Nanny Pat to fans of the show, tragically passed away in December 2015

Today, Jess is honouring her late nan on what would have been her 89th birthday by sharing an emotional tribute to her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jess posted a collection of photos of herself and Nanny Pat over the years to her 1.5M followers.

Some of the pictures show the pair on The Only Way is Essex, while others show them with loved ones at special occasions.

Two of the images have been edited to include Jess’s nan in them since she had already passed away when they were taken. One is of Jess on her wedding day in 2021, and another shows Jess with her son Presley, who was born in 2022.

In the caption of the post, Wright said, “Happy heavenly birthday Nan. 89 you would have been today & I have no doubt in my mind , still making everyone belly laugh & giving the best advice”.

“Love you so much”, she went on to admit before explaining, “first two pics are edited of course but I just thought they were so beautiful”.

Many of the reality star’s famous friends headed to the comments to send supportive messages to Jess.

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann wrote, “Ahhhhh she was the best”.

“God I loved her.. she was very special! Xx”, penned Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke.

Reality star Chloe Sims added, “Happy heavenly birthday nanny Pat”.

Jess’s mum, Carol Wright, who also appeared in The Only Way is Essex, shared her own tribute to her mum online.

Posting a picture of her and Pat together, Carol said, “Happy heavenly birthday mummy, you would be 89 today. Why do I have a tear falling still after all these years of losing you”.

“But you never forget your mumma, especially as you was one of the kindest people ever. How I wish you could have met my grandsons, you would have loved them. Love you mum, give daddy a kiss”.