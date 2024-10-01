TOWIE’s Jess Wright reveals why she chose to freeze her embryos

Jess Wright has revealed that she has frozen her embryos with her husband William Lee-Kemp.

The couple, who are already parents to their two-year-old son Presley, recently shared a health update on their little boy, writing on Instagram in August that he has “a congenital heart disease called ‘Bicuspid Aortic Valve’”.

Now, amid Presley’s ongoing health issues, Jess has opened up about the possibility of welcoming another baby.

During a conversation with OK!, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex was asked how Presley has been, following his diagnosis.

“He’s two now, and he’s such a handful, let me tell you! He’s hilarious, funny, crazy and lively. He’s a typical little boy, really. He’s completely adorable and I’m utterly obsessed with him,” she gushed.

Jess was then quizzed on whether she would like to have a second child, to which she responded: “I honestly don’t know. I get asked that every day, and I don’t know. At the minute, I can say I’m happy as we are.”

In the interview, it was mentioned that the reality star might still have time to decide, as Jess’ mother Carol gave birth to her sister Natalya when she was aged 40.

“She did, and she had her naturally as well. I think for me it’s exactly that, and I’m 39 now, so at the minute I’m OK – there’s still time. And William and I have had our embryos frozen, which we did before we got married,” she confirmed, before going on to explain the couple’s reasoning behind their decision.

“I think, because my mum went through the menopause very early, which is my concern, we froze our embryos just in case, and before the wedding. You have to have these concerns, don’t you?” she detailed.

“My mum had my sister at 40 but then literally entered the menopause a year later, at 41. Life is mad, and sometimes you don’t expect the things that can happen,” Jess added.