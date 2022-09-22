TOWIE’s Jess Wright pens heartfelt tribute to mum on her birthday

Former The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wight has shared a touching tribute to her mum Carol to mark her 62nd birthday.

Jess took to Instagram to post the sweet birthday message so her 1.5M followers could see the lovely words she had to say about her mum.

The 37-year-old shared a gorgeous carousel of photos of herself and Carol over the years, including snaps from special occasions like her wedding day and on a red carpet. The last picture in the collection is of Jess, her mum and her late nan, who also appeared on The Only Way is Essex, and was famously known for her witty charm.

Jess captioned the post, “Today is all about you mumma. @carolwright happy birthday to you. I couldn’t wish for a better person to call my mum & best friend”.

“You truly are the life & soul of every day/party/breakfast/ wherever you’re present, with your happiness & positivity”.

The mum-of-one added, “I’m pretty sure I wanna come back as you in my next life. Love you mum. Pretzels & I are byond lucky to have you”.

The comments of the post were flooded with birthday wishes for Jess’ mum from the reality TV star's celeb pals and fans alike. Carol also left a comment under the post saying, “love you xxx”.

One follower of Wright’s wrote, “Happy belated birthday babes to your gorgeous and glamorous mumma. May she get spoilt and have a wonderful day”.

“Happy birthday. Lovely pics and lovely to see nanny pat, she was such a lovely lady xx”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “You have one of the best Mums that’s for sure. Happy Birthday to Her”.

Jess is Carol’s eldest child. She is also mum to 35-year-old Mark Wight, 32-year-old Joshua Wright and 22-year-old Natalya Wright. Carol has two grandchildren- Jess’ son Presley Stone and Joshua’s son Josh James.