TOWIE’S Georgia & Tommy share wedding update after baby loss

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have been adjusting their plans for the future after experiencing a heartbreaking loss.

Last month, the former stars of The Only Way Is Essex confirmed that they had suffered a miscarriage with their second child. The engaged couple are already parents to a two-year-old son named Brody.

After experiencing the devastating loss of their child, Georgia and Tommy have now shared that they have put their wedding plans on hold.

Credit: Georgia Kousoulou Instagram

In a brand-new episode of Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps which is set to air tomorrow night (May 18) on ITVBe, the reality stars will go into detail about their decision to postpone, and their plans for the future.

The episode will also showcase the pair trying to come to terms with the loss of their baby, and features Tommy spending some quality one-on-one time with Brody.

Georgia and Tommy first entered into a relationship in 2014, and became firm favourites on the ITV reality show.

Credit: Georgia Kousoulou Instagram

They welcomed their first child, Brody, into the world in May 2021. Then, after eight years of dating, Tommy finally proposed to Georgia in February of last year.

Following their son’s arrival, Georgia was very vocal about wanting to expand her family. Tragically, the 31-year-old later confirmed on April 14 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“Our 12 week scan to be told our baby had not survived & I needed an op…,” Georgia wrote, alongside a black-and-white snap of herself lying on a hospital bed.

Credit: Georgia Kousoulou Instagram

“12 weeks of feeling every emotion , hoping & praying but in the end , nothing else we could of done,” she penned.

Georgia continued by writing: “We don’t really have the words to say right now except we are lucky to have amazing family & friends around us .. & most importantly we are blessed to have our beautiful Brody who we couldn’t of got through this without him.”

At the end of her message, the TOWIE star hinted that she and her family needed space to adjust. “We will have the words soon but right now we are taking time for us as a family,” Georgia concluded.