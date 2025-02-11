TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou shares update after birth of baby girl

Georgia Kousoulou has shared the cutest update on her baby girl!

In November of last year, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex announced that she had given birth to a daughter, alongside her husband Tommy Mallet.

The couple’s baby girl Gigi joins their three-year-old son Brody, two years after they experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Now, a few months on from Gigi’s arrival, Georgia has opened up about how Brody has been behaving as a big brother.

Last night, the proud mum took to Instagram to post an adorable snap of Brody in his pyjamas, lying down next to his baby sister.

“Oh my babies, I’m so proud of how Brody has took to being the best big brother,” Georgia gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“He is just so kind & loving towards Gigi. I was so scared he was gonna struggle but he has been unbelievable,” the 33-year-old continued.

“Watching them together is something I have dreamed of,” Georgia added.

Many of the reality star’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their continued well-wishes.

“Beautiful children, their relationship is going to be amazing when they’re older,” one fan responded.

“The best to see siblings grow together,” another replied.

“So cute, Brody is so sweet and gentle x,” a third fan agreed.

On November 24, Georgia and Tommy delighted their fanbase by announcing Gigi’s birth. The couple had previously been open about their experience of conceiving their baby girl through IVF.

At the time, Georgia shared Gigi’s arrival on Instagram with a photo taken after her daughter’s birth.

“Introducing you .. GIGI Fordham. Born on 22.11 weighing 7 pound 12,” she penned.

“Our darling girl, we are so in love, our hearts could burst. Thank you god for answering our prayers,” Georgia added.